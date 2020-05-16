Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Crane worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $15,632,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

