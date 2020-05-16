Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 87,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

