Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.11. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

