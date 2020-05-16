Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.72 Million

Brokerages expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report $749.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.72 million to $995.60 million. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CXO opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $145,576,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

