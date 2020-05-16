Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $37.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.14 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $34.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $163.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.20 billion to $165.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $173.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.50 billion to $178.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.08 and a 200-day moving average of $301.74. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.