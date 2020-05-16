Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $27.99 on Friday. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRH by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

