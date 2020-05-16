Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 457,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.76% of Cutera worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $384,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 159,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,311. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

