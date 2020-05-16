CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

