CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post sales of $252.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $251.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -232.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

