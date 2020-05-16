DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.12 Million

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $63.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.25 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $83.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $280.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.01 million to $300.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DZSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

