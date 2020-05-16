Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.50

Media coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

