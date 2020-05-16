DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 100,950 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.