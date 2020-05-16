Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.09

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.34 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

