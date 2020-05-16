DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

DPSGY stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

