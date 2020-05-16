Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will report ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.41). Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 167.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

DIN stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply