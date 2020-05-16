Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will report ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.41). Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 167.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

DIN stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

