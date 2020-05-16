Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.67% of Diodes worth $263,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

