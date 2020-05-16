Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Diodes stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Diodes has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

