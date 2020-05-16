Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $840,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,592,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,782,158 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.