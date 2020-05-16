DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DSP Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,634,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a P/E ratio of -150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

