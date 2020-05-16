ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.15 Million

Equities analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $361.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $325.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $991.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.