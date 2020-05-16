Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

