F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,668,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 742,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.21% of F.N.B. worth $270,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,050. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.