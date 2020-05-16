Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

