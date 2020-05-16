Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $17.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the highest is $17.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) posted sales of $17.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full year sales of $69.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $71.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.28 million, with estimates ranging from $70.55 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

FMAO stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $97,907 over the last ninety days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

