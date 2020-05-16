Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Million

Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report $10.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $11.04 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $54.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $55.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.01 million, with estimates ranging from $53.38 million to $55.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

