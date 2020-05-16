Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of FMCC opened at $1.58 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $975.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

