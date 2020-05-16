Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FERGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Ferguson stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

