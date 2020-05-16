First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.50

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a daily sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

