FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107 ($1.41).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 48.82 ($0.64) on Friday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The stock has a market cap of $571.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

