Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 109.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

