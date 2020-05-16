Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,766.50 ($23.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($23.20) to GBX 2,080 ($27.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,620 ($21.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The company has a market cap of $630.37 million and a P/E ratio of 116.55. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,808 ($23.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,424.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,282.97.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.