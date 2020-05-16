Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 81,500 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $721,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $731,870.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 69,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $598,230.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,046,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 180.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

