General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post sales of $9.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.08 billion to $39.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.67 billion to $40.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

