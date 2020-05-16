Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.