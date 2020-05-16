Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.