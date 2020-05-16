Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

