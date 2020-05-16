GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $104.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.03 million and the lowest is $94.60 million. GreenSky reported sales of $138.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $469.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.27 million to $491.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $551.74 million, with estimates ranging from $513.90 million to $609.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSKY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

