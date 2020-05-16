Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,981,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,315,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $562,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,658 shares of company stock valued at $55,477,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 443,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,786,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $23,766,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.47 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

