GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $121.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $72.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $517.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.73 million to $574.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.78 million, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $991.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.08.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $116.02 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.