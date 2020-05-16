Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post $781.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $936.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.70 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

