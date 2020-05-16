Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of HSII opened at $19.27 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.