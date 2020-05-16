Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to report $68.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.84 million and the highest is $70.99 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $278.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.84 million to $288.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.57 million, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $302.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

