Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

HSY stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

