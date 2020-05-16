Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of Holly Energy Partners worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

