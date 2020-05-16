Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $32.52 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.