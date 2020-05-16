HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,368 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 769,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.