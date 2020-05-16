HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.43 Million

Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $195.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.93 million. HubSpot posted sales of $163.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $805.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $809.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $966.30 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $982.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -130.23 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,563. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $2,382,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 923.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.