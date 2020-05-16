Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Hudson’s score:

Get Hudson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUD shares. ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of HUD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.42. Hudson has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.