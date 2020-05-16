Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.63

News stories about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Hudson’s Bay’s score:

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Hudson’s Bay and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HBC opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$11.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total value of C$331,321.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,421.47. Also, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.