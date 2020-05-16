IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,533 shares of company stock worth $36,202,455 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $300.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

